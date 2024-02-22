Beyonc makes history by shaking up the country charts

NEW YORK.- The pop star Beyonc who is preparing the release of an album country became this week the first African-American singer to place a song at the top of the charts. rnkings of this musical genre, writing a new page in the history of American music.

The success Texas Hold ‘Ema rhythmic song released surprisingly on February 11 – in the middle of the Super Bowl – is based on a banjo sound and ranked first in the rnking Hot Country Songs from Billboard music magazine. Another single –16 Carriages– came in ninth place.

Before Texas Hold ‘Emno Afro-descendant or mestizo woman had reached this position, wrote the Billboard website.

Although country is a musical style that is inspired by the African-American roots of the United States, in particular the banjo, used by African slaves, artists of this race have historically stayed away from it and white musicians have always predominated.

In 2019, one of the songs of the year Old Town Roadby rapper Lil Nas X, was a sensation, but not without controversy.

The song fused banjo sounds with strong bass, leading it to dominate the hit singles of 2019.

But Billboard removed Lil Nas

In recent years, several black artists have managed to break into country music, such as Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer. Proof of this late recognition, the famous folk and country piece written by Tracy Chapman and released in 1988, Fast Carreceived the award for Best Song of 2023 at the Country Music Awards, but after singer Luke Combs refreshed it with a second performance.

Beyonc’s new album, Act II, will be released on March 29. Promised as a country album, it is the second chapter of a trilogy that began with Renaissance in 2022, an album with a lot of emphasis on dance and house music.

