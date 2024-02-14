Beyonc producer fuels rumors about possible collaboration with Taylor Swift

MIAMI.- Following the announcement of the launch of album Renaissance Act II, speculations about the surprises that the production of Beyonc they haven’t stopped; especially because this new installment promises to be linked to the country genre.

However, their producer Killah B, who also co-wrote the single Texas Hold’Emrevealed that Queen B’s proposal brings something really big with it, because as the Verizon commercial showed, the artist aspires to break the internet with her music, something she has already done before.

“Let’s just say she’s focused on surprising the world,” the Grammy nominee said.

During an interview that the producer gave to TMZthe expert was questioned about the collaborations that the album will bring, and was specifically asked if fans of Beyonc and Taylor Swift They will finally have a duet, a proposal that many have been waiting for since both stars attended the theatrical premieres of the films from the tours. Renaissance y The Eras Tour.

The possibilities of this musical union gain strength because the genre of the album is the one with which Taylor debuted in the industry.

Will they have a song together?

Both Beyonc and Taylor have been characterized by protecting the information related to their albums until they themselves decide to share it with the world.

And on this occasion, Killah has respected Bey’s plans, raising expectations about what to expect on March 29, the release date of Renaissance Act II.

“Cross your fingers or grab your friendship bracelets, a collaboration between the two biggest women in the business seems plausible, especially given their history of supporting each other,” he added without confirming whether the possibility exists. collaboration on this album.

Beyonc already shared two of the singles that make up the album: Texas Hold’Em y 16 Carriages, which are available on all platforms. The country style predominates in both songs, something he had predicted with his previous posts on Instagram.