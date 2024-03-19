Beyonc reveals that she spent five years working on her new album

“MIAMI.- The new album of Beyonc sees light on March 29. And as I announced on Super Bowl night, record production is the continuation of the album that precedes it: Renaissance Act II. However, as part of the countdown to the release, the artist revealed details about this step in her career that marks her time in country music.

In a publication in Instagram, The singer shared that the official name of this album is Cowboy Carter and thanked his followers and the fans of the gender musical the receptivity they received Texas Hold ‘Em y 16 Carriagesthe first singles from the project that he released in February.

“I am honored to be the first African American woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that in a few years, the mention of an artist’s race, when it comes to the liberation of musical genres, is irrelevant,” the performer began.

Initiative

However, the process of this production was not easy for the artist most awarded by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States.

Beyonc confessed that she had been working on it for five years, and shared that the initiative of Cowboy Carter It came after she was rejected during a past gender-related experience.

“This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience I had years ago where I didn’t feel welcome… and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I got more into the story.” of country music and studied our rich musical archive,” he explained.

“It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated much of their lives to educating our musical history,” he added.

Despite the criticism and rejection, she did not give up and took the strength from those obstacles to move forward.

“The criticism I faced when I entered this genre forced me to push beyond the limitations placed on me. The act II “It is the result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

Surprises

Beyonc also revealed that the album has collaborations that she knows will excite many, since she worked with artists she admires and respects.

“I hope you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion I put into every detail and every sound,” he added.

Finally, the musical icon highlighted that he hopes that this work is experienced by listeners as a new journey towards success.

“I focus on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE… I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop. This is not a Country album. This is a Beyonc album. This is the act II COWBOY CARTERand I’m proud to share it with all of you!”