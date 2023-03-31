Bibi Classen is back! And not only her company is exciting

The long wait is over – Bianca Claßen (30) is back!

The 30-year-old hasn’t posted anything on her Instagram account for almost a year and only lets her around eight million followers guess how she’s really doing.

Now there is finally a fresh sign of life.

In May 2022, Julian and Bibi Claßen announced their separation Photo: julienco_/Instagram

Since separating from husband Julian Classen (29), she has withdrawn from the public. Seldom did you see a reference to Bibi in Julian’s Instagram story. Unlike Bibi, Julian continues to post content with his new girlfriend Tanja Makarić (25).

Attentive fans discovered Bibi at a concert by the singer Mimi Webb on March 29 in Cologne. Among other things, she sings about toxic ex-partners in her hit song “Red Flags”. Bibi is beaming, enjoying the evening with glasses on her nose and brunette hair.

At a concert in Cologne, Bibi and her friend Timothy were photographed by fans Photo: realitytrashtv/TikTok

And: Bibi is not alone! Friend Timothy Hill is also there. In other words, both are still together.

The photo circulating online shows Bibi falling in love with her boyfriend Timothy. Not only this information is exciting for fans. But it is also noticeable: the two are the only ones without a cell phone in their hands. She seems to be really enjoying her life without filming everything all the time.

This is also noticeable to a fan who attended the concert. On the TikTok video platform, the fan explains: “She looked super happy”. Further comments under the video show that Bibi’s sign of life means a lot to her fans.

“It makes me so happy to see her again, I missed her so much,” commented another follower.