Biden asks Congress to approve Ukraine aid without further delay after Russian attacks

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden, demanded on Friday Congress overcome divisions and “act without further delay” to approve the sending of aid to Ukraine, in the face of massive Russian air attacks that demonstrate the intention to “destroy” their neighbor.

“Unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue shipping the vital weapons and air defense systems that Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act without further delay,” Biden said quoted in a White House statement.

The latest bombardment that fell on Ukraine (which according to Ukrainian authorities included the use of 158 missiles and attack drones) was the “largest air attack against Ukraine since this war began,” Biden stressed.

The “brutal attack” included missiles with hypersonic capabilities, according to the Democratic president.

“It is a stark reminder to the world that, almost two years into this devastating war, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s goal remains unchanged. He wants to destroy Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped,” he justified.

What is at stake, Biden said, includes the future of the Atlantic strategic alliance NATO and the security of Europe like that of the United States: “When dictators and autocrats are allowed to trample Europe, the risk increases that the United States will be dragged directly.”

Republicans in Congress are blocking a renewal of US military assistance to Ukraine. They also demand that Biden provide border protection in the face of the unprecedented wave of immigrants. They accuse Biden of maintaining an open border policy that threatens the security of the United States and bleeds the country’s coffers.

On Wednesday, a final shipment of funds that had been previously approved, for about $250 million, was announced. Without action from the Legislature, the future of US aid is now in doubt.

Source: With information from AFP