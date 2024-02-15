Biden blocks deportation of Palestinians for humanitarian reasons

The president signed an order “delaying the expulsion of certain Palestinians” from the United States “in light of the ongoing conflict and humanitarian needs” in the Gaza Strip, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

In the middle of an election year, Biden faces growing rejection from groups on the extreme left of his party for supporting Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

The New York Times indicated that this measure that stops deportation could apply to some 6,000 undocumented Palestinians under a law that allows migrants to remain in the United States if their countries of origin are in crisis.

The decision comes as the White House tries to appease the growing anger of certain groups among voters over Israel’s war in Gaza, who have threatened Biden not to support him in his reelection bid.

The immigration chaos

But it also occurs in the midst of a migration crisis due to the large number of people illegally crossing the southern border from Mexico into the United States.

The handling of the immigration issue has become one of the conflicts between Biden and House Republicans, who continue to block a multibillion-dollar aid package for Ukraine and Israel, demanding that he first take strict border security measures.

Biden’s memo notes that since October 7, humanitarian conditions in Gaza and other Palestinian territories have “deteriorated significantly” and that “many civilians are in danger.” “Therefore, I order that the expulsion of certain Palestinians who are present in the United States be postponed.”

Source: With information from AFP