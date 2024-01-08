Biden rules out dismissing Pentagon chief despite hiding hospital admission

WASHINGTON — The US government announced Monday that it will review what rules or procedures were violated when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not disclose his hospitalization for several days to President Joe Biden and to high-ranking officials at the Pentagon and the National Security Council.

“We will do something like a performance review we will try to see if the processes and procedures need to be completely changed or modified so that we can learn from this,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday when asked if Biden I wanted a review of what happened.

Austin was hospitalized on Jan. 1, and the Pentagon only revealed it to the public on Friday. Biden and Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, were unaware of Austin’s status until Thursday.

Intensive therapy

The Pentagon has declined to provide details about Austin’s initial medical procedure on Dec. 22 and what led to his admission to intensive care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on New Year’s Day. Austin has resumed his duties after delegating them to a deputy, although still hospitalized.

The events date back to December 22, when Austin underwent surgery. He returned home a day later, but on New Year’s Day he began to suffer pain and was admitted to intensive care, which led him to transfer his powers to his ‘number two’, Kathleen Hicks, but neither she nor the White House were aware. so much of what was happening.

The Department of Defense has avoided giving details about Austin’s health status for privacy reasons, but the secretary himself has acknowledged in a statement that “he could have done better.”

Austin, 70, is immediately behind President Joe Biden in the U.S. military chain of command and plays a central role in the numerous theaters in which the United States is militarily involved around the world, including the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea or the war in Ukraine.

White House sources cited by various media have clarified that Biden does not plan to dismiss someone who remains one of the main figures in his Administration.

“Expectation”

Kirby, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden traveled to South Carolina, said there is an “expectation” among members of Biden’s Cabinet that if one is hospitalized, “that will be notified up the chain of command.” ”.

Still, White House officials stressed Monday that Austin continues to retain Biden’s trust. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden appreciated Austin’s statement on Saturday, in which he took responsibility for the lack of transparency regarding his hospitalization.

“There is no plan for anything other than Secretary Austin remaining in office and continuing the leadership he has been demonstrating,” Kirby said.

Source: With information from AP and Europa Press