Biden wants to use frozen funds from the Central Bank of Russia in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Faced with stopping the uncontrolled and unsupervised waste of money from American taxpayers, Joe Biden’s government is now seeking to use alleged Russian assets frozen in Europe and the United States for the war in Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aligned to the White House went even further and said that it supports the use of some $300 billion in frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia, in order to use them for the reconstruction of Ukraine, when no one can predict the end of the war.

The White House desperation It is notable and the incessant search for money for Ukraine is trying to appease the imminent great failure of Biden’s foreign policy and his lack of leadership in Washington.

Help disappears without supervision

So far, tens of billions of dollars in the Ukraine war have gone up in smoke; Nor has the shipment of thousands of tons of Western weapons made a difference without being able to contain Russia’s advance, much less give signs of a possible future victory on Vladimir Putin, despite the Pentagon’s statements about the offensives and resistance of Ukrainian forces and about the state of the war.

The US Treasury Secretary assured that it is “urgent” for the G7 to reach an agreement to use the profits from frozen Russian assets and redirect them to Ukraine, before a meeting of the group scheduled in Sao Paulo.

In USA y Europathere are calls to create a fund for Ukraine with the billions of dollars in bank accounts, investments and other assets frozen by the West after the Russian invasion launched in February 2022.

“I think there are arguments in favor of this both from the point of view of international law and from the economic and moral point of view. “It would be a response to the unprecedented threat that Russia poses to global stability,” the official declared, Yellen said in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the finance ministers and directors of the central banks of the countries that make up the Group meet. of the 20s.

G7 officials said the group will meet on the sidelines of the Sao Paulo meeting to discuss support for Ukraine.

Democrats without support in Congress

But in reality Yellen is preparing the way internationally to use these funds in the face of the refusal of Republicans in Congress to continue with the green light for the war in Ukraine, when the US currently has a national security crisis created by the Biden administration on the country’s southern border along with the concessions to dictatorships in Latin America, which have allowed the expansion of Russia and China on the continent, increased substantially in the last three years, together with the creation and reopening of military and espionage bases against the US.

Four large packages of money have been approved on a bipartisan basis for Ukraine, but conservatives are not willing to continue providing that volume of aid Unsupervised and Zelenski.

The United States and its allies froze billions in Russian assets in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Those assets have been left unused two years into the war, while officials debate the legality of sending that money to Ukraine. More than two-thirds of Russia’s stranded assets are in the European Union.

Some analysts say that using those assets to help Kiev would make clear that “Russia cannot win by prolonging the war and would incentivize it to come to the table to negotiate peace with Ukraine.”

Others believe that Russia has advanced so far and caused so much destruction at a high cost in lives and funds that it will not sit down to negotiate without having complied. all your goals in Ukraine, as Putin reiterated once again in a recent interview with the renowned American journalist, Tucker Carlson, in which he also assured that a Russian defeat is unthinkable.

The idea of ​​using Russian assets has gained momentum as uncertainty grows over continuing financial support for Ukraine. Even countries like Poland, an ally of Volodimir Zelensky, are already questioning support given the poor results.

The use of Russian finance for political purposes could harm the position of the US dollar as the dominant currency globally and its reliability in the international financial system and the US in particular.

For her part, Yellen – a faithful ally of Biden – declared that it is “extremely unlikely” that the use of Russian assets will harm the position of the dollar “especially given the uniqueness of the situation, in which Russia has violated international norms. “There is no realistic alternative to the dollar, the euro and the yen,” she indicated.

But that is simply the opinion of Yellen, who was already categorically wrong on the issue of inflation in the United States and its magnitude.

In early February, the European Union passed a law to set aside profits derived from the frozen assets of the Russian central bank. Yellen called it “an action that I fully support.”

