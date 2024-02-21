Biden’s brother testifies before Congress, after serious accusations

The Democrats consider that this investigation is a political maneuver in the middle of an election year, when they did several to President Donald Trump before he arrived at the White House in 2016 and during his four years in office.

Republicans questioned James Biden, 74, about a series of financial transactions that directly incriminate the US president.

Conservatives accuse Joe Biden, through witnesses, recordings and information, of having used his influence when he was Barack Obama’s vice president (2009-2017) to allow his family to carry out shady deals in Ukraine and China and highly questionable US national security. The key people in the investigation are Joe Biden’s brother and the president’s son, Hunter.

According to the left, the Republican investigation has lost steam due to the indictment in mid-February of a former FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov, suspected of having lied in the corruption accusations against Joe Biden’s son, but Smirnov is just a cob inside from the barn.

The 43-year-old accused Joe and Hunter Biden of each receiving $5 million in bribes to allow a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, to avoid legal action.

On Tuesday, US prosecutors reported that Alexander Smirnov acknowledged having received some of his information from people linked to the Russian intelligence services.

Two-tier justice system

Democrats are pressing to end the investigation amid the discovery of new reports and key witnesses, which indicate, as the Speaker of the House of Representatives has reiterated, the sustained trend of corruption for years in Joe Biden’s family.

Hunter Biden is one of the targets of the Republicans in the United States, who under the green light of Congress are investigating the dark businesses and information about the corruption of the Biden family.

For the moment, the judicial investigation into the president’s son continues to advance in order to gather all the elements for a formal accusation, since Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has turned its back on all accusations against the family in the White House.

The mainstream left-wing press in the US does not even talk about the two formal accusations against Hunger Biden, when those of former President Donald Trump come to light daily.

Millions of Americans are skeptical even about Hunter’s sentences for tax fraud and illegal possession of a firearm and hope they will be left in limbo, a fine or a reprimand; as recently happened with the hundreds of secret documents found in various Biden properties, thrown in corners and distributed illegally, according to the investigation. No vice president He has legal permission to take secret documents from the White House, but the Presidents do and declassify them.

Biden’s case, which dates back to when he was vice president, was a simple wake-up call from special prosecutor Robert Hur and an alarm about the President’s deteriorating mental state. The Trump case, however, continues. It’s what Republicans call two-tier “justice”: one for conservatives and one for the left and far left.

Source: With information from AFP.