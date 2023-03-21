BILD revealed: Here the Wulffs said YES for the third time

All good rings are three.

A stately villa in the heart of the Herrenhausen Gardens. Here, in the Hardenberg house, the Wulffs said yes for the third time on Saturday, according to BILD information.

The wedding ceremony in the countryside took place in the immediate circle of family and friends. “It was a very nice celebration,” said Wulff’s office yesterday.

The Hardenbergsche Haus (built in 1747) is located in the Herrenhausen Gardens in Hanover Photo: dpa

But why have Bettina (49) and Christian Wulff (63) tied the knot for the third time after 2008 and 2015?

An acquaintance to BILD: “Bettina has realized that Christian is the only man who loves her the way she is.”

Fine decoration and high-quality equipment ensure a festive atmosphere Photo: hardenbergsches-haus.de

It also plays a role that Bettina will be 50 this October. The acquaintance continues: “She was in search of her life. But now she seems to have finally arrived and no longer questioned her love for Christian.”

Does it really last forever this time?