Bill Gates’ knowledge of AI is “limited”, says Elon Musk

March 28, 2023

O Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has shared impressions and predictions about the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI), showing optimism about what this technology represents for society.

A Twitter user made a publication where he pointed to Gates’ involvement with OpenAI, with businessman Elon Musk saying that the Microsoft co-founder does not understand much about Artificial Intelligence.

“I remember the first meetings with (Bill) Gates. His understanding of Artificial Intelligence was limited. Is still”wrote the leader of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

Remember that Elon Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI, the company responsible for the ChatGPT tool and which has caused ‘waves’ in this area. Musk walked away from OpenAI, and in the meantime, Microsoft became the technology’s main financier.

Also Read: Musk Estimates Twitter Is Worth Less Than Half What It Was When He Bought It

