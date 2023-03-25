Bill Gates shares the best advice he’s ever received, who gave it to him?

One of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates He is a master in technology and investment issues. But to get there, he received hundreds, thousands of tips, and he was always willing to listen to them. However, he excels that of a person: Warren Buffett.

Major shareholder, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett is a good friend of Bill Gates. Although the age difference between them is wide (Gates is 67 years old, Buffett will arrive in August at 93), there are many things that unite them.

Yes, business and money, but also the view they have on life.

Bill Gates y Warren Buffett Two of the richest men in the world

In his recent meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a chatbot asked both Bill Gates and the politician several questions. Among them he highlighted what was the best advice you ever received and how it had influenced your own life.

Bill Gates replied: “Warren Buffett talked about (how), in the end, it’s what friends really think of you and how strong those friendships are (what matters).”

The importance of Warren Buffett for Bill Gates

It is not the first time that the creator of Microsoft talks about his relationship with Warren Buffett. In 2016, Gates dedicated an entry on his blog.

“I have learned a lot from Warren in the last 25 years, But perhaps the most important thing is what friendship is about.” said the philanthropist.

Although he maintains a hectic schedule, Warren finds time to cultivate friendships like few people I know.” adds Bill Gates. “Pick up the phone and call to say hello. He regularly submits articles that he has read and that he thinks I will find interesting.”

In 2017, as CNBC well remembers, Buffett spoke in a talk with Gates at Columbia University. He stated: “(You must surround yourself) with people who are better than yourself. You will move in the direction of the people you associate with.”

Added at the time Gates: “Some friends bring out the best in you, so it’s good to invest in those friendships.”

Investor word.