Billie Eilish becomes the youngest person to win two Oscars

LOS ANGELES.- What are they made for? Billie Eilish and Finneas OConnell? To win prizes, apparently. The ballad of Barbie created by two brothers What Was I Made For? whose title could be translated into Spanish as What Was I Made For?, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song on Sunday.

That surpasses an old record set by Luise Rainer, who won her second Oscar for Best Actress at age 28 in 1938.

The second youngest to achieve the feat is now Eilish’s brother and co-author Finneas, 26. The duo won their first Academy Award for No Time to Die in 2021.

Hilary Swank and Jodie Foster – who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress this year – are the only people who have also won the Oscar twice before turning 30.

Billie Eilish’s words after winning the Oscar

Many thanks to the Academy. “I feel like… I just don’t know how this happened,” Eilish said in his speech accepting the award. I’m so grateful for this song and this movie and the way it made me feel. This is for everyone who was shocked by the movie and how incredible it is. And I want to thank my team and my parents. Love you very much.

I want to thank my best friend Zoe for playing Barbies with me when we were kids and for always being by my side, which caused laughter among the audience. I want to thank my dance teachers. To my choir teachers. Professor Brigham, thank you for believing in me. Mrs. T, she didn’t like me, but she was good at her job, he added.

Eilish and Phineas defeated to another song of Barbie, Im Just Kenperformed by Ryan Gosling and composed by the executive producer of Barbie The AlbumMark Ronson, and his creative partner Andrew Wyatt. It Never Went Away, by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson for American Symphony; The Fire Inside, the Diane Warren para Flamin Hot: The Story of Hot Cheetos performed by Becky G; water Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), by Scott George for Killers of the Flower Moon completed the category nominees.

Eilish and OConnell are no strangers to scars. In fact, they have won both of their nominations. When they took the prize for No Time to Die they defeated some big names like Beyonc, Van Morrison, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and again, Warren. And in 2020 the brothers presented the segment in Memorial of the ceremony.

What Was I Made For?

In the months leading up to the Academy Awards ceremony, What Was I Made For? won several trophies. In 2024 alone, the brother duo won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and two Grammy Awards. Not bad for a song inspired by a plastic doll.

What Was I Made For? It debuted at number 34 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in the United States and eventually peaked at number 14.

In Barbie The song plays an important role: an instrumental version of the song appears as a main theme, as the soundtrack to introspective and existential moments of its protagonist. Eilish’s voice is heard until the last scene, which easily leads the audience to a strong emotional impact.

It is clear that the brothers like to make songs for movies. Before Barbie and James Bond, wrote three songs for Turning Red (Red) from Disney inspired by bands like NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

FUENTE: AP