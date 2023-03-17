Billie Eilish unrecognizable and creepy for her first role in a series (PHOTO)

After Beyoncé, Rihanna or Lady Gaga, it’s Billie Eilish’s turn to step out of her comfort zone and try her hand at acting. And for her debut on the small screen, the singer with 7 Grammys did not do things by halves.
The continuation under this advertisement
It was only 14 years old that Billie Eilish caused a stir in the world of pop by unveiling her first song Ocean Eyes on SoundCloud. The ballad caught the attention of labels, including Darkroom, a subsidiary of Interscope Records. In the process, the American artist released his first EP Don’t Smile At Me, before unveiling his first album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?. A disc which quickly reached the first place of the charts in fifteen countries, including the United States, and which imposed itself in the queen categories of the Grammy Awards: Album of the year, Revelation of the year, Recording of the Year, Pop Vocal Album and Song of the Year for Bad Guy. Billie Eilish is at the top of her game when she releases her second opus, Happier Than Everand the tube No Time To Dieused as the title track of the 25th James Bond opus, Dying can wait. While waiting for the release of her next album, which she is preparing with her brother Finneas, the 21-year-old artist took his first step into the world of television by starring in the series Swarm.
The continuation under this advertisement
Billie Eilish totally creepy in this series created by Donald Glover, available on Prime Video
after the shine AtlantaDonald Glover is back on TV with Swarm, a new Amazon original series in which we follow the character of Dre, a young African-American whose obsession with an American star (who shares a lot in common with Beyoncé) takes a dark turn. In the cast of the series, viewers subscribed to Prime Video will have the pleasant surprise of discovering Billie Eilish in the skin of a young woman named Eva. The singer has also shared an extract for the less distressing on her social networks in which we see her character interacting with the protagonist.
Swarm : who is in the cast of this new original series?
Alongside Billie Eilish, we find Dominique Fishback (seen in Judas and the Black Messiah) who plays Dre, the young woman obsessed with a pop star. The actress stars opposite singer Chloe Bailey and Rory Culkin (Scream 4, Intruders), Damson Idris (Snowfall), Christopher Avila (Les Goldberg) and Karen Rodriguez. Actors Nirine S. Brown (Sprinters), Byron Bowers, X Mayo, Kiersey Clemons, Kate Lyn Sheil et Norm Lewis (Scandal) complete the cast of this new series to discover now on Prime Video.
The continuation under this advertisement
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias