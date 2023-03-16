Billy Gibbons: A full beard on a solo path

Köln.

ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons is touring Europe with his second band. He will be accompanied by a top drummer with plenty of experience.

A beard rarely rocks alone – that was and has been the case for the cult band ZZ Top for many decades. Because even after the death of bassist Dusty Hill, Elwood Francis, a musician with luxuriant facial hair, is once again plucking the thick strings in the “Little ol’ Band from Texas”.

Billy Gibbons and his BFG’s: live in Cologne in June

In June, however, guitarist and singer Billy Gibbons will have a unique selling point on the stage of Cologne’s E-Werk: that’s when he will be presenting his solo project to fans in the region. This trades either simply under Billy Gibbons or – somewhat more completely with a middle name initial – under Billy F. Gibbons. The number 32 on the Rolling Stone list of the best guitarists was named William Frederick Gibbons. If you want it to go faster, you can also call out The BFG’s – because the guitarist is of course not alone on stage, but again as part of a trio formation.

Guns N’ Roses drummer

As (beardless) comrades-in-arms, Gibbons has bassist Austin Hanks and well-known drummer Matt Sorum at his side on his summer tour, which also takes him to Hamburg, Paris and Prague. The 62-year-old Californian has played drums with The Cult, Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver.

It is said to have been Sorum who spontaneously rang the ZZ-Top frontman three years ago and suggested that he go to a studio again to produce some “loud noise”. What emerged from this within three months bears the title “Hardware” and is of course anything but clumsy noise, but finest (Southern) rock that sounds a lot like ZZ Top of the 80s – just without the terrible synths.













From blues to rock to afro-cuban vibes

“Hardware” is already Billy Gibbons’ third solo album, musically they are all a little different. On “Big Bad Blues” from 2018, in which Sorum was also involved, the master delivers what the title promises – although “Bad” (German bad) means the exact opposite. On his solo debut, Perfectamundo (2015), Gibbons spiced his guitar licks with surprising but irresistibly groovy Afro-Cuban vibes. The three BFG’s will soon also be serving the best of the three works live – certainly garnished with a pinch of ZZ Top.





>>> Billy Gibbons live – die Infos:

Date: 24.6. Cologne (E-Werk, Schanzenstr. 37). Tickets around 75 euros.









More articles from this category can be found here: event tips



