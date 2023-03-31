Binational file – FFF Ramadan hunt: “players will choose Algeria”, Molina

The binational file should not close anytime soon for the Algerian team. Indeed, the arrival in force of players of Algerian origin playing in France should continue during the next meetings of the Algerian selection.

Thus, according to information from the investigative journalist, Romain Molina, the Greens should benefit from the arrival of 2 to 3 binational players.

The efforts of the Algerian football federation and the national coach, Djamel Belmadi, have been rewarded with the choice of half a dozen young talents to represent the Algerian team. Aouar, Ait-Nouri, Chaibi, Bouanani, Guitoun and others, the list of new Greens is promising.

If the choice of some players was less obvious, a detail could make it more apparent. In one of these tweets, Molina evokes the impact of the policy of the French federation in the management of the month of Ramadan on the choice of players of Algerian origin.

In this wake, Molina said, “In U16 and U19, it was also the hunt for who was doing Ramadan (with calls before being selected to be sure that no one would do it) Several young people will stop playing to France following all this ”we read on his Twitter account.

Unprecedented pressure, failure to respect the religious practices of players and other decisions that go against the will of the main players in the world of football, such was the reaction of the FFF in response to players wishing to fast during Ramadan. .

French investigative journalist Romain Molina says that many binational players feel less and less comfortable with the France jersey, because they could be subject to many “blackmails” in relation to their practice. This is clearly not the case when they opt for their “country of origin”.

The FFF forbids breaking the fast during matches: the Nice coach is annoyed

With the prohibition of the French football federation to grant a short break to Muslim players so they can break their fastthe French football authority takes a “controversial” decision.

While the English neighbor has opened its arms to the holy month of Ramadan, France is tightening the noose on the players of Muslim faith in its championship.

Following the decision to prohibit interruptions of matches to break the fast, reactions challenging this resolution are being heard.

Thus, questioned on the subject, the coach of OGC Nice, Didier Digard, was disappointed with the decision of the FFF and said, “In England, they are more open than us on the subject and that has always been the case. Now, it would be nice if France did. said the technician from Nice during the press conference.

As a reminder, the referees commission of the French football federation sent an email to the referees of Ligue 1 to remind them that breaks to break the fast are prohibited.