Bipolar disorder: see symptoms and diagnosis | metropolises

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), bipolar disorder affects about 140 million people worldwide and is among the top ten disabling diseases in young adults.

According to psychiatrist Danielle Admoni, the disease is characterized by the recurrence of episodes of mood disturbances that can last for days or weeks and make the patient abnormally energized both physically and mentally – the frames are called mania or hypomania, and also involve the depression.

The exact cause of bipolar disorder is still unknown, but studies suggest that the problem may be associated with changes in certain areas of the brain and in the levels of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine.

Clinical manifestations usually appear in late adolescence and early adulthood, and can lead to major disabilities, reduced life expectancy, and high mortality rates.

How to detect the disorder?

Bipolar disorder is divided into two groups: type 1 and type 2. Each of them is determined by the pattern of symptoms that the patient presents.

In type 1, there are episodes of mania, in which the individual has increased energy, euphoria, intense joy and unusual happiness. The person also presents ideas of grandeur, superiority or high self-esteem and excessive self-confidence, which can reach a degree that is unrealistic. The patient may also present irritability and impulsivity in an exacerbated way.

“Thinking is accelerated, many ideas and projects flow simultaneously or in such a fast sequence that it is difficult to understand what subject the person is talking about”, says the psychiatrist.

There is also a decrease in the need for sleep, excessive sexual behavior, lack of control over spending and attitudes without the perception of their inadequacy.

Type 2 encompasses hypomania, in which the characteristics are similar to those of mania, but with milder symptoms. The patient may experience depression, deep sadness, loss of interest in everything, negative thoughts (ideas of ruin, guilt, worthlessness, low self-esteem) that can be intense to the point of configuring a delirium.

The individual has sleep modifications, and while some people have insomnia, others sleep more than usual. Regarding appetite, there may be an increase in food consumption as a way to relieve anxiety, but most patients are not hungry. There is also a decrease in libido, loss of pleasure, excessive fatigue and lack of interest in everything.

How is the diagnosis made?

The diagnosis of bipolar disorder is usually quite difficult and can take an average of ten years to be established due to wrong treatments, lack of communication between the professionals involved, lack of knowledge about how the disease manifests itself (whether due to lack of knowledge or confusion among the professionals involved). symptoms with those of other types of depression), prejudice and self-stigmatization.

In addition, the individual’s background is also critical, as previous episodes of depression or some family history of mood disorders or suicide can aid in the diagnosis.

“Most patients do not seek a psychiatrist during the hypomanic phase, only when they become depressed. If the diagnosis is not accurate, that is, if there is no further investigation that points to bipolar disorder, and without mood stabilization with the use of antidepressant medications, the condition may worsen”, warns Danielle.

Bipolarity and suicide

Bipolar disorder, along with depression, is one of the psychiatric illnesses with the highest suicide rate. According to the Brazilian Association of Bipolar Disorder, 30% to 50% of patients with the diagnosis attempt suicide, with about 15% committing the act.

In the acute state of euphoria, the person has the feeling that he can do anything, including putting himself in risky situations, which can lead to a suicidal act. In depression, the intensity of anguish, loss of interest in life and negative thoughts can lead the patient to the extreme of suicide.

Treatment for the disorder depends on the stage of the disease. According to the psychiatrist, manic/hypomanic conditions are treated with mood stabilizers. During the depressive phase, antidepressants associated with mood stabilizers are normally used for a short period of time, to prevent the occurrence of a manic/hypomanic condition.

