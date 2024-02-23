Bizarrap announces a new song with Shakira

Bizarrap is already preparing a new bomb that is going to cook inside his studio, but he won’t do it alone, clearly. The Argentine composer has announced that he is going to get back together with Shakira for the production of a new hit, where they will try to surpass the success achieved with BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53the first collaboration that they both starred in.

It won’t be easy because this song became the anthem of 2023, it was the most played song of the year and was awarded many awards at large galas. Bizarrap announced it when he went on stage at the Premios Nuestrowhich were held in Miami, to precisely collect the award for Best Song of the Year for this sessionwhich also starred Gerard Piqu.

Something new is coming soon that we are working on with her. It’s impressive how much this song generated this year and I’m very proud to work with it. I want to send him a big greeting, he is a great inspiration for me. For now, Details of when the song’s release date will be are unknown, although it is not ruled out that they will surprise their followers at any time.

The records of Shakira and Bizarrap

Related news

When Bizarrap contacted Shakira to star in a collaboration, he never imagined the great success he would get. It became the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million views on the YouTube platform in less than 72 hours. In just one day, 63 million people reproduced this session, which, today, accumulates 693.9 million reproductions. This is not all, this song, which rewrote the history of Latin music, according to experts in the field, He took up to four Guinness World Records.

The catchy rhythm and the content of the lyrics hooked an entire audience, who have not stopped dancing to this song throughout the past year. Shakira highlighted the values ​​of women with her famous phrase: Women no longer cry, women make money. It also caused a sensation due to the direct attacks against Gerard Piqu, who left her for Clara Cha after twelve years of love story. You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury. You thought you hurt me and made me harder.