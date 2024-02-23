Bizarrap reveals new collaboration with Shakira at Premio Lo Nuestro

MIAMI.- After the success of Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53 in Lo Nuestro Award upon winning the statuette in the Song of the Year category, Bizzarap assured at last night’s ceremony that a new collaboration next to the Colombian.

“Well, thank you very much. I understand that this award is voted for by the public, so I want to dedicate it to the people, to Shakira, and I thank her for opening her heart in my studio. Everything that this song generated this year is impressive. “said the Argentine producer on stage upon receiving the recognition.

“I am very proud to work with her. Surely, very soon, something new that we worked with her (Shakira) will also come up with. And I want to send her a big greeting, which is a great inspiration for me. I also congratulate all the nominees for Song of the Year, who are impressive artists. Thank you very much and, well, thank you to the public. Thank you very much,” Bizzarap revealed.

In addition to Song of the Year at Premio Lo Nuestro, Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53 It also won the award in the Collaboration of the Year-Urban-Pop category.

The fame of Bizarrap: from producing in a room to being the most listened to in the world

At 25 years old, Bizarrap is the most listened to Argentine artist in the world, since the producer is a phenomenon of urban music who has more than 7,000 million reproductions and illustrates a generation that went from their bedrooms to global success.

Many discovered the producer in early 2023, when his collaboration with Shakira ended up making his fame explode. It was Milan, the son of the Barranquilla woman, who suggested that she record with the young man. “He told me: ‘You have to do something with Bizarrap, he is the Argentine God,'” Shakira revealed, according to information reported in AFP.

It was like this BZRP Music Sessions #53 It was managed and became a great success, adding more than 1.1 billion views between Spotify and YouTube. The release entered the record books as the most viewed Latin song in 24 hours on YouTube, with 63 million views.

One of the 10 next generation leaders

Magazine Time named Bizarrap in 2023 as one of the 10 next generation leaders. “Their meteoric but unconventional rise signals a shift in the (music) industry, proving that newcomers don’t have to follow a set path to find their audience.”

In 2022, Bizarrap, born with the name Gonzalo Julin Conde, was already the most listened to Argentine and a sought-after producer, as demonstrated by his collaborations with the Spanish rapper Quevedo, the Puerto Rican Villano Antillano or the Argentines Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso.