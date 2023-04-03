Black Desert: Fox Spirit Summoner Maegu is coming to consoles later this April

Black Desert is also expanding the classes on the consoles: From the April 5th Maegu is available for free on PlayStation and Xbox. There are tons of discounts and new seasonal events to celebrate the fox spirit summoner.

The new season servers are intended to create a fair playing field where everyone has the opportunity to level up their characters under the same circumstances. Examples include milestone-based rewards, 24-hour Hot Time buffs, special seasonal challenges in the Season Pass, and other completion rewards.



Maegu is the second sister of the new twin class in Black Desert. It will be released for consoles in April.

Fishing is brand new to the season servers. You can exchange exclusive fish for seasonal evolution items, thus getting not only items but also combat EXP. However, the servers are only available during one season.

There will also be special discounts for console gamers: the Traveler package currently only costs €5.99, the Explorer package €14.99 and the Conqueror package €29.99. These deals are now available for PlayStation until April 12th instead of. For the Xbox there is the offer from April 6th to 20th. Additionally, Xbox players will receive Black Desert Console from April 6th to 9th for free.