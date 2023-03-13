Black Monday for the markets: the blue dollar flies and bonds plummet

The beginning of the week in financial matters had a start of extreme volatility, with Argentine bonds falling sharply and the blue dollar skyrocketing in a few minutes.

Just one hour after its “opening”, the informal dollar rose $6 and stood at $380 for sale, although in some places it touched $382 with a tendency to continue rising.

The financial dollars also register strong increases: the Cash with Settlement (CCL) advances to $395.75, while the Stock Market dollar the MEP was located at $382.12.

For its part, the retail dollar is sold at an average of $207.85, savings at $341.55 and the tourist at $415.91.

Meanwhile, Argentine bonds suffer heavy losses of up to 4% due to the crisis that caused the fall of two investment banks in the United States. Consequently, the Country Risk shoots up 7.2% to 2,365 points.

Last Friday, the central bank parted with US$75 million to intervene in the foreign exchange market, and added net sales of US$248 million so far in March.