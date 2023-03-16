Black Wall Street Capital case: this is what is known about the front company that operated in Anzures

Black Wall Street Capital in CDMX (Special)

Five people, including two foreigners, were arrested after an operation by federal and capital authorities in Black Wall Street Capital, located on Cuvier street in the Anzures neighborhood, due to its relation to crimes of money laundering and drug trafficking. They seized weapons, cash and drugs.

It may interest you: They arrested the “Joker” GAM thief after injuring a man with a machete

In the search of a property of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, elements of the Attorney General of Justice (FGJ) and the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC), both from Mexico City, as well as from the Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico (SEMAR) and the National Guard (GN).

During the operation, the agents arrested five people: Juan Carlos Reynoso, a Peruvian national; Hernán Samper Richar, originally from Argentina; the Mexicans, Juan Carlos Minero Alonso, José Antonio Rodríguez García and José Luis

It may interest you: They were arrested for driving without a seat belt and ended up in the MP for carrying a gun and 1 mp

Supposedly, Minero Alonso acted as the legal representative of the stock market management and advisory company, in addition, in 2016 he was arrested by agents of the capital’s police while driving a pirate vehicle with stamps of the then Federal Police (PF).

Objects insured in Black Wall Street Capital in CDMX (Special)

At that time, he claimed to be a member of the PF, presented forged documents and carried a replica of a gun with plastic magazines.

It may interest you: García Harfuch announced that there will be new arrest warrants for the attack against Ciro Gómez Leyva

According to investigations at the home of Black Wall Street Capital they were carried out crimes against health, through the sale of drugs, which were corroborated by SSC police with field work.

On its official site, the company describes itself as an “independent investment advisor, regulated by the Mexican authorities.” It ensures that it seeks to generate a high return of income for its clients with the lowest risk with its financial analyzes in international markets.

Based on the evidence collected, they requested the Public Ministry, attached to the General Coordination of Strategic Investigation, a search warrant to proceed with the entry and search of the home.

Information in development…