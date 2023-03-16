Blackout in CDMX

Mexico City.- Inhabitants of different municipalities reported a power outage, which in some cases has been restored.

The problem was registered in demarcations such as Benito Juárez, Iztapalapa, Iztacalco or Cuauhtémoc.

Around 7:00 p.m. this Wednesday, the blackout began, affecting homes and public infrastructure.

According to neighborhood reports, the lack of electricity covered neighborhoods such as Doctores, Roma, Vista Alegre and even Condesa.

“In the Iztapalapa City Hall, Canal de Tecorrales street, we have not had electricity for more than an hour because the transformer exploded,” a user tweeted to an official account of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

In colonies of the Cuauhtémoc and Iztacalco mayors, inhabitants indicated that the service was restored after 30 minutes.

Metro lines, such as 3, 8, 9, B, were also affected and users reported that the trains stopped for more than 30 minutes and were left in darkness.

“What a massive blackout in Narvarte/Del Valle/Roma/Doctors/Condesa. On my route in part of Line 3 there is all Cuauhtémoc avenue without light from Zapata to Av. Chapultepec,” they reported through social networks.

The water pumps of housing units in the Iztacalco Mayor’s Office also stopped working.

“Does anyone have electricity?” some neighbors yelled after the lights went out.

Report failures due to rain

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) attributed the failures in the operation to the meteorological conditions that are registered in the Capital.

“Two transmission lines went out of operation, which affected the Jamaica, Vertiz, Merced, Pensador, Indianilla and Oceanía electrical substations,” the CFE said.

He said that the service was restored to 81 percent at 8:07 p.m.