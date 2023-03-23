Blackpink announces a concert at the Stade de France on July 15, 2023

This concert in Paris will be the K-pop stars’ only show in Europe this summer, as part of their “BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR”.

After two sold-out shows at the Accor Arena in Paris in 2022, K-pop stars Blackpink have just announced a new concert in the capital. The group will perform on July 15, 2023 at the Stade de France in front of nearly 80,000 spectators.

This will be Blackpink’s only European date this summer as part of its “BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR”. A presale will be available to the public on Thursday March 30 from 11 a.m. and the general sale will go online the following day, Friday March 31 at 10 a.m. on the official Stade de France ticket office, on Ticketmaster, at Fnac or on the site of AEG Presents France.

“We are so excited to come back and play in Paris, at the Stade de France this time, in July! Paris is like our second home, we can’t wait to be with you BLINKS again,” said the girl. South Korean band in a statement.

world stars

A true phenomenon, the group Blackpink, born in 2016, have achieved worldwide fame thanks to energetic pop songs and a community of dedicated fans that number in the millions. They chain the records and multiply the collaborations with international artists (Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez…).

In 2019, they became the first South Korean girl band to perform at California’s prestigious Coachella festival. They have been the subject ofa Netflix documentary, Blackpink: Light Up The Skyreleased in October 2020, and have become figures in the fashion world by serving as ambassadors for luxury brands.

Last January, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa also gave a concert in France on the occasion of the first edition of the gala of yellow pieces organized at the Zénith de Paris.