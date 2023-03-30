Arte is broadcasting the last four episodes of the series this Thursday, March 30 Blackport. Landed straight from Iceland where the format has received a huge success, will the series be entitled to a second season?
This Thursday, March 30, Arte is broadcasting the last four episodes of the series Blackport. Straight from Iceland, the series received an ovation from the public in its country of origin. Building on this success, will the creators embark on a second season? The answer is yes ! Which ultimately seems logical in view of the effects and consequences generated by its dissemination in the minds of Icelanders.
Blackport : will the Arte series have a season 2?
Viewers will find the same names in the cast of the series as in the writing, production and direction. They are indeed the headliners of Icelandic culture Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir (The Valhalla Murders), actor, director and producer Gísli Örn Garðarsson (Ragnarök on Netflix, or Children), or the actor and screenwriter Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitudeor The Witcher). This fine team has been working together for more than 20 years and this is not their first success. Nevertheless, no one suspected such a spectacular craze. Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, one of the main characters of the series, shared his astonishment with the teams of Arte Magazine: “Even the younger generations are interested in it. Very surprisingly, Blackport has become a family series !” Gísli Örn Garðarsson renchérit : “when the last episode aired, there wasn’t a spade on the streets of Reykjavik. Everyone was in front of their screen. The series had become a collective rendezvous, like soap operas of the past. We talked about it even in the precincts of Parliament. There are now parties” behalf Blackport. Faced with such enthusiasm, it seems obvious that a second season is essential. An idea that the creators of the series have not resisted since they are already writing this second part.
For what Blackport is a social phenomenon in Iceland?
More than a series Blackport sounds like a social phenomenon in Iceland. Both the authors and the Icelandic media explain the resounding reception of the series by highlighting a page of forgotten history. The Icelanders have thus discovered through the 8 episodes how the society in which they live today was built. The first season of Blackport takes place over nine years, presenting the economic and social policy of the country from 1982 to 1991, will the season 2 being written deal with the following ten years? We will need a little patience before we find out…