Blizzard: “We are working hard to solve the problems”

Many of those who pre-ordered the game were eagerly stomping in the digital foyer when the Diablo IV beta opened its doors. Far more than Blizzard expected apparently because their servers didn’t quite cope as we were able to report yesterday, and players were not only met with hour-long queues but also disconnects from the service. In short, it was hard not to draw parallels to the disastrous launch of Diablo III.

But now Blizzard vows to work hard to resolve the issues, and in a post on the manufacturer’s official forum, a spokesperson announced the following:

“The team is working through some issues behind the scenes that have been affecting players and causing them to be disconnected from the servers. For the time being, we are managing the rate of players entering the game until we have a full fix for the disconnection issues.”

“We are actively working on these issues for this weekend. Once these are resolved we will be able to increase the influx of players and queue times will be significantly reduced.”

Apart from this, the team is also working on several other issues reported by users. Including that you cannot join other groups, rubberbanding between different zones and that the game uses an alarming amount of RAM as well as the GPU.

For those who haven’t pre-ordered, the beta will open on the 24th of March and run until the 26th and it will be interesting to see if the issues are resolved by then.

What are your impressions and hopes for Diablo IV so far?