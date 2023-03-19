Bloober Team has no interest in being bought out

Bloober Team is currently working on a number of projects, including the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake with Konami. They have a number of horror successes behind them and are considered a solid candidate to be bought up by, for example, Sony or Microsoft, but this is not something they themselves want.

In an interview with IGN confirms CEO Piotr Babieno that they will remain independent and are not interested in being bought by a major platform holder:

“If we will have someone who (acquires us), then perhaps one day they will make the decision. Maybe we could put them on a (different) project,’ and I don’t want to. Those people who came to us from… other big studios in Poland and foreign countries, I think that they came because they would like to be part of the creative process. So my goal is to stay independent. We had a renewal of strategic options and we decided that as a company we would like to follow the path of independence.”

This is of course no guarantee, but it seems that they will remain independent for the time being.