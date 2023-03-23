Bloody worse in the final Renfield trailer

There’s been a big lack of Nicolas Cage fluff in the Renfield trailers, but in the final official trailer for the vampire flick – which you can check out below – he finally gets to steal a bit more of the spotlight and the extended the cut also shows off even more of the promised excess. The twisted Dracula scroll will be released in theaters on April twelfth. How does this look so far? Are you going to see it?

Synopsis:

In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Emmy nominee Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.