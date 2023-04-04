Blooming vs Santos: how to watch the Sulamericana game for free

This Tuesday (4), Blooming (BOL) e Santos will face each other at Estadio Ramón Tahuichi Aguilera, for the second match of Group E of the Copa Sudamericana, after the confrontation between Audax Italiano (CHI) and Newell’s Old Boys. Despite not having had a good performance in the season so far, Santos is the favorite for the match, but will have important absences, such as Mendoza and midfielder Rodrigo Fernández, suspended. See how to watch the match.

Tonight’s match between Blooming and Santos, at 9:30 pm, in Bolivia, will be broadcast live from SBT, ESPN e Star+. Even if you’re not near a TV, you can watch the free game in a variety of ways. The first is through the SBT website (sbt.com.br/ao-vivo). It is also possible to watch on Star+, for those who are already subscribers, or take advantage of the platform’s courtesies.

Star+, unlike other platforms, does not offer a free trial period. However, there are three ways to watch Star+ for free:

Subscribing to Disney+ with a Bradesco credit, debit or multiple card. Customers get the first month free and can cancel the subscription at any time. Checking Vivo’s contracting plan, as Vivo Selfie with Disney+ and Vivo Fibra with Disney+ customers have streaming already included in their plan. Reaching level 6 of the Mercado Pontos program in Mercado Livre organically, earning points on the platform through purchases and completing activities, or subscribing to level 6 of Mercado Livre for BRL 14.99 / month. In both situations, the user has free access to Disney+ while staying at this level.

See the technical sheet of the match: