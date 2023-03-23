Bludenz Montikel hiking trail open again

Bludenz. The popular Bludenz hiking trail, which leads from the Val Blu over the Montikel, is freely accessible again.

The damaged wood processing, which was necessary due to the ash dieback, was successfully completed.

The ash dieback is progressing across Europe. The highly infectious pathogen was introduced to Europe in the early 1990s, where it has since spread as an epidemic.

Unfortunately, all Bludenz ash stands are also severely affected. No effective measures are known to date. The ash trees become unstable due to a fungus and can snap off in a very short time, thus becoming a danger to passers-by.