Bluetooth speaker: JBL Xtreme 2 at Media Markt for only 149 euros



At the start of the stock sale, you can get the JBL Xtreme 2 from Media Markt today for a low price of 149 euros. For the popular Bluetooth speaker with power bank (10,000 mAh) and 15 hours of battery life, the online shop has achieved the best price – a great deal.





The cheap deals for the Boombox in February are now being followed by a discount on the equally loud JBL Xtreme 2. Media Markt is one of the few retailers who offer the speaker at a low price, deliver it free of charge and even allow you to pick it up.



Media Markt offers: Details on the JBL Xtreme 2 speaker

The JBL Xtreme 2 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that is characterized by its sound quality, robustness and long battery life. The unit is equipped with four drivers and two JBL bass radiators that offer powerful and room-filling sound, ideal for use outdoors or at social gatherings. With a battery life of up to 15 hours, the Xtreme 2 allows long music sessions without interruptions. Furthermore, the speaker is waterproof according to the IPX7 standard, making it ideal for use on the beach, by the pool or in rainy weather.

JBL Xtreme 2: Exactly the right speaker for the next garden party

Another feature of the JBL Xtreme 2 is the integrated hands-free function, which makes it possible to make phone calls via the speaker. Connect+ technology also allows multiple compatible JBL speakers to be connected to create a more immersive sound experience. The speaker also has a USB charging port, which can be used to charge other devices such as smartphones or tablets using the 10,000 mAh battery on the go. Overall, the JBL Xtreme 2 offers a reliable and versatile solution for anyone looking for a quality Bluetooth speaker.



