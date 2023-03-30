Bo Redley party: Tanja Ehrmann and Aston Martin celebration in Munich

München – With her “Bo Redley” boutiques, Tanja Ehrmann is a fixture in Munich’s fashion heaven.

On Tuesday evening, the wife of entrepreneur Christian Ehrmann celebrated in her shop in Solln. Under the motto “Design, fashion and enjoyment” there were the latest trends, fine dishes from star chef Thomas Kellermann (Restaurant Dichter am Tegernsee) and noble bodies from Aston Martin. Ehrmann to BILD: “I wanted my love – which shows fashion, enjoyment and luxurious cars – to combine beautiful things with each other.”

Also among the guests: (from left) Sarah Kronsbein, Tanja Ehrmann and Susanne Seehofer Foto: Getty Images

That worked, thought Susanne Seehofer: “Tanja has incredibly good taste – and as a FDP politician I was of course happy that there was a great yellow dress hanging in the shop window.”

Among the guests: Economics officer Clemens Baumgärtner, Sylwia Klose (wife of ex-national player Miro Klose), Saskia Greipl with husband Stavros Kostantinidis.