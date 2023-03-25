Boat with refugees capsized: 34 people missing

34 people are missing after another boat accident off the coast of Tunisia. The boat with dozens of people on board sank yesterday, a representative of the court in the city of Sfax told the dpa. Four people were saved.

It was the fifth boat in two days to sink off the coast of this region. Four boats have crashed in the past few days, after which the Coast Guard pulled seven bodies out of the water, including four children and a baby. More than 80 people would have survived these accidents.

The Alarm Phone aid project reported that around 20 boats from Tunisia had started in the past few days. “Since we can’t reach the majority of the boats, we’re trying to figure out which ones have arrived, been intercepted, or capsized,” the project said on Twitter.

Many people attempt the life-threatening crossing to Europe from Tunisia in often unseaworthy boats. It is considered a transit country for people from countries south of the Sahara. But people from Tunisia themselves are also trying to cross to Italy.

Over 2,000 people landed on Lampedusa

Despite the recent boat accidents, many people continue to dare to make the crossing. In just 24 hours, more than 2,000 people arrived on the island of Lampedusa alone, according to the Italian news agency ANSA. The people, including children, reached the small island in several boats.

Lampedusa is located between Sicily and North Africa, just under 190 kilometers from the Tunisian coastal town of Sfax. Many people keep trying to get to Lampedusa, Malta, Sicily or the Italian mainland by boat from Tunisia and Libya via the central Mediterranean.

According to official figures, Italy has already registered more than 21,000 people since the beginning of January – in the two previous years there were around 6,000 at this time.