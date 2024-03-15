Boateng’s mother: For years my son has been abusing women mentally and physically

Martina Boatengmother of Jerome Boateng, He has reinforced the accusations of gender violence against his son after ensuring that he has been physically and psychologically abusing women for years. He revealed it to a lawyer from Berlin through an email, according to what the magazine has exclusively revealed. The mirror. For years my son has been abusing women mentally and physically. Now Kasia Lenhardt has committed suicide and she still doesn’t want to face the consequences of her behavior.reads the content of the email.

The lawyer who defends the former Bayern Munich and German national team player points out that her client cannot make public statements about this accusation given that this judicial process is still open. Boateng has always reiterated that he never physically attacked his ex-partner Kasia Lenhardtwho committed suicide inside his home on February 9, 2021.

The aforementioned German media reports that a German lawyer, whose identity has not been revealed, stated that The alleged victim wanted to report him weeks before dying after receiving physical and verbal attacks. Lenhardt informed those closest to him of the events that had occurred. He did it via SMS, to which he has had access The mirrorl. Unfortunately I almost broke the thumb on my left hand..

Two weeks after learning of the tragic death of Kasia Lenhard, The Prosecutor’s Office got to work and initiated a preliminary investigation against the footballer for suspicion of intentional bodily harm to the detriment of the injury.. The court closed the case due to a lack of evidence to support her guilt, although the confession of her mother could revive the case.

Another accusation of gender violence

Boateng also experienced a very similar process after a physical attack on another of his ex-partners, Sherin Senler. The former German international was denounced for events that occurred during a vacation in the Caribbean in 2018 after Germany’s elimination from the World Cup in Russia. The judge handed down a sentence sentencing him to a total fine of 1.8 million euros for dangerous intentional bodily harm and insults, but the Bavarian Supreme Court annulled the conviction.