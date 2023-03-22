Boca fans began lines to purchase their tickets in Resistencia

The fans of Boca Juniors began a wait of more than 40 hours during the day to try to acquire their seats in the Copa Argentina match that this Saturday they will hold against Olimpo de Bahía Blanca, at the Centenario stadium in the city of Resistencia, capital of Chaco province.

The supporters of the auriazul entity defied the intense heat and began a virtual camp from the early hours of the afternoon to reserve their place in the line that leads to the ticket offices of the Sarmiento field.

The fans arrived from different parts of the province and around 6:00 p.m. there were “more than six blocks of queues,” waiting for the ticket offices to open and tickets to begin selling, starting at 10:00 on Thursday.

That day the face-to-face marketing of popular and stalls for xeneize supporters will begin, at prices ranging from 3,500 (General) to 8,000 pesos (Baja Platea). If there is a surplus, it will be sold on Friday the 24th, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The exchange of tickets (for those who purchase them through the internet) will take place on Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Sarmiento club headquarters (Juan Domingo Perón 1515, Resistencia).

Meanwhile, a batch of 5,000 general tickets was sent to Bahía Blanca, so that they remain available to Olimpo fans, who will be able to purchase tickets this Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Roberto Carminatti stadium ticket offices.

Boca and Olimpo will meet this Saturday from 7:00 p.m. for the 32nd. final of the Argentine Cup.