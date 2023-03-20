Bochum is working on the second summer transfer

Lukas Daschner attracts interest from the Bundesliga. According to information from ‘Bild’, VfL Bochum is trying to get the flexible attacking player from FC St. Pauli. Daschner is said to have paid a visit to the Ruhrpott club a week ago.

According to the current status, the 24-year-old can change free of charge in the summer, his contract with St. Pauli expires. The second division team would like to extend Daschner – according to ‘Bild’, their goal is the Bundesliga. St. Pauli is eight points behind the promotion zone, Bochum four points ahead of the relegation zone.

Daschner, who came from Duisburg in 2020, has twelve points (eight goals, four assists) in 27 competitive games this season. For Bochum it would be the second summer transfer after Noah Loosli (26). The central defender comes on a free transfer from Grasshopper Club Zurich.