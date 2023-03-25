Bodies of murdered migrants are still here

Juarez City.- According to their relatives, the bodies of at least five foreign migrants who were murdered between September 2022 and January 2023 remain at the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) in Ciudad Juárez.

Three of them are Ecuadorians Alejandro Malla Dota, Jeremy León Ordóñez and Jonathan Morocho Benítez, 20 years old, who were found dead on September 8 at the intersection of Isla Tonga and Isla Canarias streets, and whose families were informed On February 16, through an official letter from the Ecuadorian Consulate in Monterrey, the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) identified their bodies thanks to their fingerprints.

The body of the 29-year-old Nicaraguan teacher Jessira Masiel Chavarría González, who was found on January 24 along with a migrant man on the streets of Isla Córcega and Isla Tonga in the 16 de Septiembre neighborhood, also remains at this border.

The couple, like the three Ecuadorians, was suffocated by strangulation according to the legal autopsy carried out by the forensic authorities.

On January 22, 40-year-old Guatemalan migrant Doris Raquel Berrera Covoy and her husband, Anthony Enrique Navarro Deraz, originally from El Salvador, were also murdered at this border.

Both were expelled from the United States after having entered illegally through Nogales, but after trying to cross with the help of a “coyote” their bodies were found early on January 23 in the streets of Isla Tonga and Isla Célebes, although until early of this month his relatives discovered that it was about them.

The bodies of Doris and Tony “were tangled in sheets and were left on the dirt road,” El Diario reported on January 23 after their discovery.

According to her family, the Guatemalan woman was buried on Thursday in Aldea Las Margaritas in the municipality of Malacatán, San Marcos, Guatemala, where her wake was held and her relatives and neighbors carried her coffin through the streets of her community until the Pantheon.

According to the authorities, both migrants also died from strangulation asphyxiation. Yesterday, the FGE did not give official information on the progress of the official identities and the status of the bodies.