Body transformation after separation: Iris Klein travels to Switzerland for beauty procedures

A turbulent time lies behind Iris Klein. After the headline-grabbing separation from her husband Peter Klein, she now wants to breathe new life into her life. This not only means that she is looking for love again, but also a visual change.

Mallorca – “Goodbye Germany” emigrant Iris Klein (55) is currently going through some changes after separating from her husband Peter Klein (55). Daughter Jenny Frankhauser (30) recently remarked that the start in her new life is apparently good for her. She gushed over her mother’s looks, explaining to her Instagram followers according to “Promiflash”: “I have the feeling that it gets nicer every day. She’s 20 years younger and looks better than ever.”

Iris Klein is now also telling in an Instagram story that she would appeal to many that she “looks so different, maybe it was the tears for weeks, all the crying that changed my face,” explains Daniela Katzenberger’s mother ( 36). A real optical change is only now pending, as the “Goodbye Germany” emigrant Iris Klein reveals.

Iris Klein: Beauty Op in Switzerland

“On Thursday I’m going to Switzerland and I want to have my lips injected and maybe have Botox done here,” says the 55-year-old, pointing to the skin next to her eye. She is curious how it will look like, says Klein in conclusion about the upcoming beauty interventions. However, she does not reveal any further details about her already hotly discussed dating life. In a previous Instagram story, she emphasizes that she will not show “her date” for the time being and that the man is a private person.

Klein explained how much she is enjoying the new beginning in her life in an Instagram post a few days ago. “I no longer feel the need to belong anywhere,” she captioned a selfie. “I’m me! I’m now looking forward to everything that my new life has in store for me and I will continue to look positively ahead.” She has processed her grief and anger and now she doesn’t care “what unimportant people do and smile tiredly at them. I put myself first because I’m worth it.”

After separation from Peter: Iris Klein has her first date

Iris Klein goes hunting for men again and has her first date. This is what Daniela Katzenberg's mother says in her Instagram stories. Still, she can't resist a dig at Peter.