Bolivia calls to lower tensions and continue diplomatic dialogue in dispute over the Essequibo

PEACE.- The Chancellery of Bolivia issued a statement urging Venezuela and Guyana to lower tensions in the territorial controversy over the Essequibo.

“Consistent with its pacifist condition established in its political Constitution of the State, Bolivia allows itself to call on both parties not to be led by violence and rather to continue with bilateral diplomatic dialogue,” said the statement issued this Sunday, December 31. .

The Government of Luis Arce asked to exhaust all mediation mechanisms and mechanisms of negotiation that is necessary. Bolivia views the current situation between Venezuela and Guyana with concern.

Furthermore, the Bolivian Foreign Ministry stated that the recent tensions threaten the Argyle Declaration for Dialogue and Peace signed by the head of the Venezuelan regime, Nicolás Maduro, and the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, on December 14 in San Vicente and the Grenadines.

Embed –

Venezuelan defensive action

On December 28, Maduro ordered a defensive action by the Armed Forces after considering the incursion of the English ship HMS Trent into the disputed waters in the Essequibo.

For Bolivia, a military demonstration does not favor the ongoing bilateral dialogue process and could generate a possible escalation of destabilization in the region.

For his part, the president of Guyana recently expressed his country’s commitment to “peaceful and legal” means to resolve the border conflict with Venezuela.

Avoid incidents

Bolivia recalled this Sunday, December 31, that “that historic Argyle Declaration established the commitment of Guyana and Venezuela to resort to the instruments of dialogue and cooperation to avoid incidents that could have very serious bilateral and regional consequences, as well as to delimit their actions within the framework of international law.

The Arce Government insisted that Venezuela and Guyana comply with the December 14 declaration and specifically apply point six to convene the meetings that are necessary “in order to avoid unnecessary and dangerous ruptures, and act in the framework of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace” that was approved in 2014.

@snederr

Source: Bolivian Foreign Ministry