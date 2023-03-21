Bombshell! Bolivian press brings Marcelo Moreno Martins closer to Colo Colo for Copa Libertadores

Bolivian striker Marcelo Moreno Martins is approached by Colo Colo by the highland press, in addition to the fact that he is currently without a club after closing his exit from Cerro Porteño.

Marcelo Moreno Martins is once again in the orbit of Colo Colo. The Bolivian forward is one of the names that has been approached by the Cacique to play the next edition of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, considering that currently the footballer closed his exit from Cerro Porteño.

However, the bombing of those who bring the historic highland scorer closer to Colo Colo comes from the Bolivian press. The RDC Deportes outlet announced that striker Marcelo Moreno Martins would be, once again, in Colo Colo’s sights by coach Gustavo Quinteroswho is looking for a formula to add the attacker.

“DT Gustavo Quinteros, who leads the most popular team in Chile, wants him immediately to play the Copa Libertadores 2023”, they began by pointing out in the aforementioned medium in this regard. That was not all, because they also pointed out that “He knows him well because he had him in the national team and aims to put together a team with him as a reference, as Farías did”.

The truth is that the news comes from the Bolivian country in this regard as an option to add the striker to the ranks of the Cacique, considering that on previous occasions he was very close to being the brand new white reinforcement and that due to various circumstances, it could not be reached. to an agreement despite the desire of the scorer to wear the Colo Colo shirt.

During this Monday the term of the contract between Marcelo Moreno Martins and Cerro Porteño was confirmed. The Paraguayan club, through a statement, confirmed that, product of strictly family reasons, the player reached a mutual agreement to terminate the relationship between both parties.

Marcelo Moreno Martins did not arrive at Colo Colo in 2021.

The Bolivian striker was close to arriving at the Cacique at the end of November 2021, after, despite the fact that they had everything approved to arrive at the club for last season, it did not end up leaving his presence at the club stagnant.

However, on his last visit to the Monumental Stadium during the match between Cerro Porteño and Curicó Unido in the second phase of the Copa Libertadores, the attacker was consulted regarding a future possibility and where the striker left the door open to negotiate.

“I was very close to arriving at the time. I have great respect for Gustavo (Quinteros)I know him very well, we work together in the national team, he knows my character and my football, how I work and that, regardless of whether I play or not, I am supporting the team. It couldn’t”, explained a little what happened.

It was at that same point, where he added that “I have a contract until December, but if they don’t renew me, the doors will be open to see and analyze. If Colo Colo and Gustavo love me, there we can see”.