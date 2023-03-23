Bombshell: Gallardo would have said yes in the least expected team

I have been a real sports bomb in the last few hours and it has had a strong impact on the River world, who are expecting the continuity of their former coach and idol, Marcelo Gallardo.

Let’s remember that the former DT of River, after his departure from the millionaire team, took a long vacation where he would decide his future.

Everyone has always speculated that he would manage one of the great teams in Europe, but the information that has just come to light really surprised everyone.

According to a specialized Mexican portal, Gallardo would have everything agreed with a local club that have a tightrope for their coach.

This is Tigres, the team that coincidentally lost the final of the Copa Libertadores with River back in 2015, and that is going through a bad time at the hands of Marco Antonio Ruiz.

Although this is not confirmed and it is only a rumor, if it were to materialize it would be news of great impact since Gallardo would not go to Europe as was speculated, but would remain directing American football.

According to the portal, Gallardo “said yes to Tigres.” But, “first they must meet three strict conditions.” Among all these, several aspects of his contract stand out.