Bonnie Tyler gives a concert in Braga (and celebrates 40 years of an iconic song)

A British singer Bonnie Tyler is the headliner at the Braga Summer End festival, which takes place on September 23 at the Altice Forum Braga, as confirmed this Saturday by the organization.

Bonnie Tyler’s concert in the north of the country takes place in the same year that marks the 40th anniversary of the release of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’. Tickets are now available and range from 15 to 55 euros.

In addition to Bonnie Tyler, the event will feature a tribute to Tina Turner, by artist Sónia Costa.

Before visiting Braga, the singer will perform at Casino Estoril, in Cascais, on the 29th of April, in a concert that is already sold out.

The 71-year-old artist already has over 50 years of career and, in addition to ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’, is responsible for iconic songs such as ‘It’s a Heartache’, ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ and ‘More Than a Lover’.

In total, he has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and collected dozens of awards.

