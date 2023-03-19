Bonus 500 soles for victims: Congress presents a project to expand the list of beneficiaries

Lease bond for victims of rain: what will be the procedure to access this support of 500 soles

As was well announced a few days ago, the government of Dina Boluartein coordination with the Ministry of Housingthey will begin to deliver the bonus 500 soles pfor those affected by the rains and huaicos They have completely destroyed their houses. A new initiative is added to this action.

She was the congresswoman of Podemos Peru, dignified street, who has just presented a bill that seeks to expand the list of beneficiaries so that everyone can access this financial aid that lasts up to two years, in order that these people can access housing in a place not risky due to the presence of streams and rivers.

Given this, the parliamentarian suggested to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation that the Regulation should consider minimum selection criteria for people who can access the bonus of 500 soles after the loss of their homes by the mudslides.

“Both for the application of the modality of construction on your own site and for the acquisition of a new home, a net monthly family income that does not exceed S/ 3,715 soles,” specified the document just presented by Congresswoman Calle.

In this line, it is specified that the person in charge by Supreme Decree of examining the value of this criterion in the affected population, is the Ministry in charge of Hania Pérez de Cuéllar.

Specifically, it is a economic support to help the population with the rental of a home.

The Minister of Housing, Construction and Sanitation, Hania Pérez de Cuéllar, announced the scope of the bonus of 500 soles which will be delivered to families who have completely lost their homes due to the overflowing of rivers and mudslides that have hit a large part of our coastline.

“It consists of giving families whose houses have been declared uninhabitable or destroyed an amount of 500 soles per month for up to two years or until, through the Mivivienda-Techo Propio fund, they can acquire a new house,” he declared in connection with Exitosa .

During this communication, the minister announced what are the requirements for families to access this bonus, which, staff from this institution, will do a reconnaissance in the area and see if this support is appropriate or not.

Hania Pérez de Cuéllar, Minister of Housing, Construction and Sanitation.

“Fill out the register, have the ID. It will be by blocks. The first batch will be distributed starting Monday or Tuesday of next week, ”he pointed out.

“Precisely one of the conditions is that they have their ID. Just now, returning to be able to speak with the authority of the ID; because many people ran away and lost their ID. We are looking at the possibility that Reniec will come here to the area or provide some mechanism for them to have their ID, ”he added.

The MVCS announced the requirements of the Bonus of 500 soles for rain that the Government of Peru will grant this 2023:

The Ministry of Housing indicated that people eligible to access the 500 soles bonus must appear in the register prepared by local municipalities for the loss of their homes, considered collapsed or uninhabitable.



The family that applies for the 500 soles bonus must not have another home in the emergency department.

