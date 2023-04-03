Bonus edilizi e PNRR: cosa hanno in comune e quali errori si dovevano evitare?

With the many questions, which are dealing with Italian politics in questi giorni, in particular I raise the question of the building bonuses of the PNRR. Sulla prima, the Parliament is concerned with the conversion of the decree that puts an end to the assignment of credits. For the PNRR, Minister Fitto has given a letter that it is not possible to get all the obiettivi foreseen by 2026. In this article we dedicate, in particular, to that which, to our notice, constitutes uncritical critics of the instruments. Bonus edilizi e PNRR: cosa li accomuna e quali sono gli errorsi da evitare?

The importance of the program

A fundamental element in many attributes is the programming. The possiamo attendee as that function that serves to stabilize obiettivi and mezzi to achieve it. Ed è davvero fondamentale, anche in semplici attività della vita quotidiana.

Ad esampio, sarebbe del tutto inutile prefissare degli obiettivi, senza prima essersi domandati se ci sono i mezzi per conseguirli. Anche only per spostarsi da un luogo ad un altro.

Anche alone l’andare da una città ad un’altra richiede, infatti, a programmazione.

How did we walk? With quali mezzi di transporto e con quali orari? And saw saying.

E la programmazione, o meglio la sua mancanza, si è rivelata fundamentale per multi degli aspects che riguardano il PNRR ed i bonus edilizi. Vediamo perché.

The lack of programming of the PNRR

I soldi che l’UE destina ai vari Paesi come corrisposti in tranches, only on condition of the raggiungimento degli obiettivi foreseen.

L’Italy has foreseen i suoi, peccato non vi sia stata a sufficient programmazione. Starting with an attentive analysis of the available resources for the raggiungimento parrot.

In such a sense, l’individuazione di opere pubbliche, da implementare da parte degli enti locali.

Ma questo, what does it behave?

In primis, evidently, the formulation of precise technical progetti, which we have no conto di specifiche provided by the normative in matter, only to all three aspects necessary for the implementation.

It is quite evident, quindi, the need to have a sufficient number of technicians, necessary for the redazione of those projects.

Sin que questi technical scarseggino. Or how much less not cisiano in numero suficiente to the achievement of the obiettivi fissati dal piano.

Of the rest, also noi, I would very much carry out an immobile from scratch, or even just restructure it deeply, I will do a project, which only a qualified technician can formulate.

We understood perfectly, because Minister Fitto expressed an evident criticism of the raggiungimento of determinative obiettivi.

The lack of programmazione of the building bonuses

Altra mancanza di programmazione è riscontabile nei decreti, che sfruttavano il meccanismo della cessione di crediti legati ai bonuses edilizi.

In the meantime, it is evident that, with the consent of the transfer of fiscal credits, at the post of dei payments with denaro, the wealth of edilizis will be decidedly increased.

Ma c’erano le risorse per tutti questi interventi?

Obviously not. Infatti many owners have not given for scontato che bastasse deliberare siffatti interveners, perché all poi filasse liscio e senza costi.

But the realtà is well diverse. To carry out these tasks, technical and material requirements are necessary. Prepared personnel and material for the work. Oltre a ponteggi e quant’altro.

In Italy, however, there was not a sufficient number of laughing people present to face all the singers who did not. I did not get that this laugh is largely unsuccessful, and if I have verified a inflation phenomenonconsequent alla parrot hardship.

And, as notiamo, still one turn the question leads to mancanza di programmazione, per non aver valutato le risorse necessarie.

Ma, anche qualora este risorse di personale e di materiali ci fossero state en suficiente measure per far fronte alle esigenze di an increased number of cantieri, sarebbe filato all smooth?

Still one turn, the answer is negative.

Bonus edilizi e PNRR: cosa hanno in comune e quali errori si dovevano evitare? Bonus buildings and banking system

Le risorse necessarie non riconducevano, infatti, only a quelle materiali ed a personale preparato.

Ma si trattava, evidently, anche di Risorse Financiarie.

Le ditte incaricate dei lavori, certo non pagano il personale ed i materiali con bonus edilizi, ma con soldi. Soldi che, però, non provenivano dai committenti, che hanno invece ceduto i loro crediti fiscali.

Mechanism absolutely essential to the operation of the system, it was necessary to convert the bonus into money from part of the bank.

Ma chi ha mai detto che le banche avrebbero convertito i crediti all’infinitoqualunque fose stata l’entità dei crediti da cedere?

Obviously also le banche hanno raggiunto un limiterelative in primis alla loro capienza fiscale.

Certainly, in a legal system that does not provide for limits to the number of the assignments of the half credit, a parrot turns the bank avrebbero potuto cedere crediti, but evidently with such difficulties.

Il fatto è che non si è tenuto conto che Ours is not an economic system ad planned economy, come nei Paesi socialisti. Ma ad economia di mercato.

Therefore, there are economic funds that can decide whether or not to accept the assignment of a credit.

Ed ecco, quindi, che a certain punto non è stato più possibile riconvertire i crediti en denaro.

Still one volta, a lacking program that has not been aware of the limits of the economic system. Sia sotto il profilo delle risorse di materiali e di personale, sia from the financial point of view, per l’implementazione di interventi edilizi.

Lo stesso errore, a nostro parere, che now riguarda alcuni provvedimenti UE.

In particular, in matters of case green and eco-compatible vehicles.

