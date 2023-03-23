Bonus for front shift: Russia apparently offers recruits new incentives

Russia appears to be using financial incentives to attract new recruits. Those who make progress at the front should get a kilometer bonus.

The Russian military is apparently trying new financial incentives to attract more recruits for the war in Ukraine. Reports from several regions of the country show campaigns on social media to recruit new soldiers. According to the independent Russian news site Meduza, new recruits in the Yaroslavl region alone will be offered 3,800 dollars (3,500 euros) for enrollment. In addition, there is a salary of around $2,600 (2,400 euros) – which is far above the salary of a doctor or software developer.

Bonuses are also promised. For every kilometer that soldiers shift the front in Ukraine in favor of Russia, there should be an extra 650 dollars, around 590 euros. According to Meduza, such messages have also been seen in Novosibirsk, Kursk and other Russian cities – including on posters in apartment buildings and blocks of flats. Schools are also said to have been instructed to draw attention to the recruitment offers.

The poster is intended to advertise for Russian recruits. (What: Telegram/Baza)

The Russian website Baza previously reported that new soldiers are to be recruited in the Moscow region. The Ukrainian secret service reported on Wednesday that 920 Russian soldiers had died in one day. According to Kiev, Russia has lost more than 167,000 fighters. The information cannot be independently verified, and there are no official figures from Moscow.