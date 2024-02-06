Book reveals that Princess Diana wanted to cancel her wedding to Charles III

MIAMI.- A new piece of information emerges about the relationship of the Princess Diana of Wales and the now king Charles III : a new book written by Ingrid Seward and titled My Mother And I, states that William and Harry’s mother intended to cancel their boda one month before it is held.

Although the biographical book narrates the relationship of Charles III, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, with his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, the text also goes through some intimate moments of the current king’s relationship with the mother of his children.

The text, according to a Daily Mail review, indicates that in June 1981 Diana attended Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday at Windsor Castle.

The event would serve as a reunion for the then-future princess with Carlos, who had spent a few days in the United States as part of his responsibilities with the Crown. However, upon arrival, her fiancé was diplomatically sharing with some guests, and it remained that way throughout the evening.

The text indicates that Diana felt slighted by not being taken into account by the prince, which is why he took her to dance one of the pieces that Elton John played with strangers.

“Diana was desperate. Her fiancé had been in the United States for most of the previous week, but clearly had no desire to dance with her. (…) Feeling emotionally exhausted, she launched into a frantic dance with a man after another, and finally danced alone,” says Seward’s publication.

Wedding

An assistant to Diana described the princess as: “looking exhausted and lost in thought but still moving at a slow, rhythmic pace with some melody in her head.”

After the awkward moment, Seward explains that Diana drove to Northamptonshire at 5:30 a.m. anxious and nervous to meet her father. She claims that upon arriving at the place, full of anger, she expressed her desire to never return to the spaces of royalty and cancel the wedding.

“But when she explained her decision to her father, Earl Spencer, he was dismayed. After calming her down, he pointed out that it would be an act of grave discourtesy to break her engagement with the future king so close to the wedding,” he notes.

The author reflects that before accepting the engagement, he reminded her that she should only get married if she was really in love, to which she said yes.

The review published by the Daily Mail emphasizes that after the moment of anger, indecision and some tears, Spencer was able to calm Diana down and make her reconsider her decision to cancel the marriage.

“She couldn’t deny that she still wanted to be Princess of Wales. And, at 19, she was still young enough to believe in happy endings, despite what her instincts had told her on that terrible night,” Seward wrote.

Diana and Charles were married on July 29, 1981 at St. Paul’s Cathedral. And later, in an interview he gave to Andrew Morton for his book Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words, The People’s Princess said: “I remember being so in love with my husband that I couldn’t take my eyes off him. I absolutely thought I was the luckiest girl in the world. He was going to take care of me.”

In 1996, a year before dying tragically in a car accident, Diana and Carlos divorced.

The book also explores the relationship between Elizabeth II and Diana, one that many have questioned due to the severity with which the monarch treated her. However, according to the author, the queen only had two reservations about the young woman: “She wondered if someone so young could differentiate between the man and the prince. And she couldn’t help but think that the Spencer girl would adapt much better to her youngest son, Andrew”.

My Mother And I reaches bookstores under the publisher’s seal Simon & Schuster.