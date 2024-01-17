Book reviews the historical impact of Cuban-American women

MIAMI.- He book Cuban-American women: making history presents the biographies of notable women Cuban-American women who, despite the adversities they had to face in exile, have triumphed in their professional careers and, at the same time, have lived an exemplary life.

The material reviews how they had to rebuild their lives in exile and their contribution to the well-being of their community, always with the hope of one day returning to a Cuba free and democratic.

Written by Arnhilda Bada, an event is planned to be held with the author next Thursday, January 25, in a presentation that will be followed by a debate titled “The participation of Cuban-American women in the US workforce and the importance of their commitment.” in today’s society”.

The presentation will be moderated by Liliam M. López.

The event will take place at the University of Miami Roberto C. Goizueta Pavilion, Otto G. Richter Library of the UM 300 Memorial Drive. Coral Gables, Florida.

The doors will be open from 6:00 pm and those who wish to be part of the event must confirm their attendance by email (email protected).