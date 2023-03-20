Booklet teaches how to release emotions of well-being and happiness

To celebrate the International Day of Happiness, celebrated this Monday (20), the Federal Council of Chemistry (CFQ) is making available the booklet A Chemistry of Emotions. The entity highlights the importance of human beings keeping their well-being up to date and recalls that happiness is a chemical process that begins in the brain.

The booklet describes all the hormones produced by the human body and how they interfere with our physical and mental state, involving the various feelings that “we experience on every occasion, throughout the day”, he told the Brazil Agency Counselor Jonas Comin.

In allusion to the date, Comin highlighted endorphin, which is called the hormone of happiness. This neurotransmitter helps in overcoming addictions, modulating pain, strengthening immunity and brain function, in addition to relieving stress and tension and inducing feelings of pleasure. It also promotes the anti-aging effect and increases disposition and physical and mental resistance.

“When we eat something we like, or when we receive some affection, or when we come into contact with nature, we release this hormone, and this makes us feel relaxed, that state of happiness in our body”, said the adviser. Depending on our daily activities and what we ingest, we release these hormones from the body, through the various chemical reactions that take place and, with that, we have a feeling of well-being, pleasure, and good humor.

Depending on the level at which these hormones are, they cause the opposite effect, Jonas Comin pointed out. “That’s why it’s always good that they are produced, so that we can release our body and always have a satisfactory level, to avoid diseases such as depression”, he recommended. If they are deregulated, these chemical hormones cause the body to react with a bad mood, irritation, anxiety, insomnia, stress, lack of disposition, sadness and even depression.

Activities

In general, for the human being to have a satisfactory level of hormones in the body, he must have a very healthy and varied diet, aiming at food quality. At the same time, you should not forget the practice of physical activities, linked to endorphins, which also regulate the feeling of happiness, well-being and pleasure. Comin highlighted that, regardless of what physical activity is practiced, it will contribute in this direction.

The interpersonal relationship itself is another highlight for those who aim at happiness and well-being. That is, having contact with the person you like also causes the release of endorphins. “It’s a joint action that helps keep these hormones in the ideal amount in the body and obtain a satisfactory result. We live in society and we need this set. A good diet, physical activity and taking pleasure in the things in life, like being with someone you like, listening to music, that is, doing things that you like”.

Sleep also interferes with the feeling of happiness. “A good quality of sleep also contributes to a better quality of life,” said the CFQ advisor. Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (Gaba) is the neurotransmitter of calm and relaxation and interferes with the quality of sleep.

Other hormones associated with the issue of well-being are oxytocin, which provides the feeling of love, pleasure and affection; dopamine, which regulates mood and feelings of satisfaction; melatonin, which reduces aging and regulates sleep, among others.

the primer The Chemistry of Emotions can be seen in full at site of the council.

