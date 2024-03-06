Boom Boom Ciao, the latest and surprising opening of the Rosi La Loca World group

After success with Rosi La Loca, Incln Brutal and Calle 365, the powerful hospitality group Rosi La Loca World surprised us just four months ago, with the opening of Boom Boom Ciao. A new establishment in the heart of Malasaa, which follows the line of its striking restaurants. Spaces that stand out for their original aesthetics and where gastronomic luxury is democratized, so that we can enjoy their appetizing dishes at very affordable prices.

Located at number eleven of the traditional Manuela Malasaa street, the Boom Boom Ciao space has about three hundred and fifty square meters that are divided into a lively bar area and a cozy main room with aesthetic italo gipsy. A fun and colorful place in the Barrio de las Letras, where its striking interior design project, the work of the architecture and construction company CYRS in collaboration with Estudio Tentacin, takes us into an unforgettable gastronomic adventure that has already received a warm welcome from the Madrid public.

Enlarge Boom Boom Ciao, Madrid.

At the head of the Boom Boom Ciao kitchen, chef Ainhoa ​​Romerotogether with the gastronomic advisor Ignacio Chicharro, delight us with a surprising creative cuisine of Italian inspiration, enriched by countless cultural influences and nomadic flavors.

On our visit to Boom Boom Ciao, we began by savoring a fun cone of Andalusian squid with a delicious white garlic sauce that is a true spectacle. We continue with a tasty mafaldini with mushrooms and truffle, topped with freshly grated parmesan, which gives it the perfect finishing touch. A fresh pasta with an intense flavor, which led us to the long-awaited moment of pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven with that characteristic flavor that makes them truly irresistible. We opted for pizza pepperoni heart with hints of hazelnuts and a seductive spicy oil, made in an artisanal way, which gives it a successful punch of flavor. We also tried the charcoal-roasted Iberian fan that is served with a curious sweet mojo and avocado sauce.

Enlarge Boom Boom Ciao, Madrid.

Of their desserts, all of them homemade, We opted for the chocolate with pistachiosa very Italian combination, and for some colorful grilled fruits that helped us cleanse our palates after our nomadic-style gastronomic festival with strong nods to Italy.

Boom Boom Ciao takes us into that seductive Italian Dolce Vita through a tempting menu that includes options for all tastes at more than reasonable prices. A spectacular place full of butterflies, where enjoyment and good times are always guaranteed. See you at Boom Boom Ciao?

Boom Boom Ciao

Direction: Manuela Malasa Street, 11. 28004, Madrid.

Phone: 603 82 96 26

Web: https://www.ilboomboomciao.com/

Ticket Medio: 30