Border agents find migrant inside a suitcase in Texas

United States Border Patrol agents found a migrant hidden inside a suitcase that was trying to be brought into the country through the Texas area.

The Del Rio Sector Patrol in Eagle Pass South was alerted about a suspicious van, the entity posted on Facebook.

Upon arriving at the checkpoint, agents searched the vehicle and found a large travel suitcase containing an undocumented migrant who was attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

The images show that it was a male migrant, probably a young man or teenager.

The agents helped him out and have not yet revealed his identity.

Texas has faced a serious crisis for two years due to the massive arrival of migrants at its borders with Mexico.

Just two days ago Supreme Court decided to provisionally allow entry SB4 law comes into effect in Texas, which gives local and state police powers to arrest undocumented migrants who cross the border.

The majority of conservative judges, six in total, prevailed over the progressive minority, made up of three judges, and rejected the emergency request of the Administration of Democrat Joe Biden to stop the implementation of the law, alleging that the states do not have the authority to legislate on immigration.

Many migrants are Central Americans, as well as from Colombia, Venezuela and Cuba. At least 23 thousand Cubans arrived in the United States in January in the context of the migration crisis on the island.

The Border Patrol said in its latest report that 22,946 migrants from the island arrived at the country’s borders in search of asylum, of them 6,596 in the Miami sector, where rafters arrive by sea. Most migrants enter through the land border with Mexico.